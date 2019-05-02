Something Greater
Finding Triumph Over Trials
Paula White-Cain shares here remarkable journey of faith in what she calls “a love letter to God from a once messed-up Mississippi girl.”
Through accounts of heartbreak and triumph, she reveals how, by surrendering to God’s purpose for her life and refusing to quit she survived tragedy, launched a global ministry, and became a spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump all the while embracing the transformative process that allowed every broken place to become whole.
SOMETHING GREATER will inspire you to believe in the something greater that God can do in your life. It will encourage you to be an overcomer through Christ and experience the joy and transformation that comes from trust in Him.